‘TWOsday’ twins born at the Medical Center in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the once-in-a-lifetime date of 2/22/22 on a Tuesday happened, also known as ‘TWOsday.’ Well, the ultimate TWOsday happened at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Twins Kade and Kane Smith were born Tuesday on 2/22/22 at 11:14 and 11:25 am. They weighed in at 5 lbs 9 oz and 5 lbs 14 oz.

Officials tell WBKO News that everyone is healthy.

Congrats to the parents Rhiannon and Kaleb Smith!

The next time this kind of date will happen will be in 2422 -- 400 years from now.

