Advertisement

‘TWOsday’ twins born at the Medical Center in Bowling Green

Twins born on 2/22/22 in Bowling Green.
Twins born on 2/22/22 in Bowling Green.(Med Center Health)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the once-in-a-lifetime date of 2/22/22 on a Tuesday happened, also known as ‘TWOsday.’ Well, the ultimate TWOsday happened at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Twins Kade and Kane Smith were born Tuesday on 2/22/22 at 11:14 and 11:25 am. They weighed in at 5 lbs 9 oz and 5 lbs 14 oz.

Officials tell WBKO News that everyone is healthy.

Congrats to the parents Rhiannon and Kaleb Smith!

The next time this kind of date will happen will be in 2422 -- 400 years from now.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Bowling Green woman killed in Tuesday morning wreck
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate toddler death in Edmonson County
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
SCAM ALERT: Bowling Green Police warn about scam
Tompkinsville man loses pharmacist license in settlement

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
1
Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
1
A woman from Franklin donates one of her kidney's to her best friend