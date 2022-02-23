Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking man with multiple warrants

Trenton Payne
Trenton Payne(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Trenton Payne, who has multiple warrants on the following crimes;

- Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000

- Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000

- Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000

- Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree

- Criminal Mischief, 1st degree

- Reckless driving

- Theft of motor vehicle registration plate

- Criminal mischief 3rd degree

- Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

If you have any information on Trenton’s whereabouts, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

