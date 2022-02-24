25th annual Trailblazers Black History Program to be held at State Street Baptist Church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 25th annual Trailblazers Program is set to be held on Sunday, February 27th. This year, instead of honoring individual people, the program will honor various organizations.

“These are organizations that teach leadership, teach manners, teach young people, such as Boys to Men working with particularly young men who don’t have a male figure in the household,” Howard Bailey, an organizer of the event said. “So these organizations fill that gap, most of them are volunteers, so we decided, let’s recognize them for what they do in meeting that needs in our community.”

Besides Boys to Men and Leading Ladies, Black Male Scholars, For a Real Change Inc., Girl in the Mirror, Light of Chance, Police Officers With Educated, Responsible Girls (POWERG) and the WKU Young Male Leadership Academy will also be recognized.

“Groups just kind of started popping up, and if you look at some of the other media, we normally recognize five individuals. When we looked at our list, we decided we had to go with seven this year,” Bailey explained.

You can attend the Trailblazers Program at State Street Baptist Church on Sunday, February 27th at 4 p.m. or tune on Zoom.

The link is https://wku.zoom.us/j/93933055662 and the meeting ID is 939 330 055 662. You can also tune in on Facebook Live via the State Street Public Page or MLK Planning Committee page.

