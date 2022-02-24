Abdelgawad named Semifinalist for Becky Hammon Mid-Major of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball senior guard Meral Abdelgawad has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoops Stats. She is one of 10 semifinalists for the award.

Abdelgawad has had an impressive senior season, averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She leads Conference USA in made field goals (179), total points (513), free throw attempts (177) and is top 25 in the country those three categories as well as free throws made and points per game.

The Cairo, Egypt native has posted four 30-point games this season, doing so against Tennessee Tech, Fairleigh Dickinson, Southern Miss and Rice. She has been award C-USA Player of the Week three times this season for her efforts.

She has also notched four double-doubles this season. The senior has scored in double figures in 23 straight games and has reached 10-or-more points in all but two games this season.

The five finalists for the award will be announced in early March and the winner will be announced around the Final Four.

2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Semifinalists

Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo)

Shaylee Gonzales (BYU)

Jasmine Dickey (Delaware)

Kierstan Bell (FGCU)

Macee Williams (IUPUI)

Sam Breen (Massachusetts)

Katelyn Young (Murray State)

Abby Meyers (Princeton)

Stephanie Visscher (Stephen F. Austin)

Meral Abdelgawad (WKU)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.