Advertisement

Abdelgawad named Semifinalist for Becky Hammon Mid-Major of the Year

By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball senior guard Meral Abdelgawad has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoops Stats. She is one of 10 semifinalists for the award.

Abdelgawad has had an impressive senior season, averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She leads Conference USA in made field goals (179), total points (513), free throw attempts (177) and is top 25 in the country those three categories as well as free throws made and points per game.

The Cairo, Egypt native has posted four 30-point games this season, doing so against Tennessee Tech, Fairleigh Dickinson, Southern Miss and Rice. She has been award C-USA Player of the Week three times this season for her efforts.

She has also notched four double-doubles this season. The senior has scored in double figures in 23 straight games and has reached 10-or-more points in all but two games this season.

The five finalists for the award will be announced in early March and the winner will be announced around the Final Four.

2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Semifinalists

Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo)

Shaylee Gonzales (BYU)

Jasmine Dickey (Delaware)

Kierstan Bell (FGCU)

Macee Williams (IUPUI)

Sam Breen (Massachusetts)

Katelyn Young (Murray State)

Abby Meyers (Princeton)

Stephanie Visscher (Stephen F. Austin)

Meral Abdelgawad (WKU)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Bowling Green woman killed in Tuesday morning wreck
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate toddler death in Edmonson County
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
SCAM ALERT: Bowling Green Police warn about scam
Tompkinsville man loses pharmacist license in settlement

Latest News

14th District Semi-Final
14th District Semi-Final
Summers promoted to Hilltopper Defensive Coordinator
Warren Central advances to 14th District Title
Dragons dominate Raiders, Bowling Green girls roll past Warren Central
14th District games WC vs BG/ WC vs WE
14th District games WC vs BG/ WC vs WE