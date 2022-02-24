Advertisement

Cold and rainy with the flood threat continuing

Drying out for Friday
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Heavy rain and even some light freezing rain/sleet moved through this morning. Periods of rain continue through the afternoon/evening, so flooding will continue to be an issue.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are to be expected, which further increases the threat for some localized flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Bowling Green and points east into early Friday morning. On top of the rain we saw Tuesday, we’re expecting an additional 1-2″ by Thursday night.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(WBKO)

We dry out by Friday, but it’ll be cold with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Once our weather quiets down, it looks to stay that way well into next week! Readings will be chilly this weekend before a steady warming trend takes hold as we close out of February and head into March!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Widely scattered showers. High 45. Low 33. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 41. Low 25. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46. Low 27. Winds N at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 81 (2017)

Record Low Today: 7 (1914)

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 5.04″ (+1.73″)

Yearly Precip: 10.56″ (+3.61″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate toddler death in Edmonson County
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Ace Hardware theft suspect
Crime Stoppers: Ace Hardware Theft
Trenton Payne
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for man with multiple warrants
Accident
Bowling Green woman killed in Tuesday morning wreck

Latest News

Cold and rainy today
A cold and rainy day
Flood Watch for most, Winter Weather Advisory west tonight
Another Weather System Arrives!
Cloudy and cold today before rain chances increase later
Cloudy and cold today before rain chances increase later
Day planner
Cloudy and cold before showers return later!