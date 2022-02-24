Cold and rainy with the flood threat continuing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Heavy rain and even some light freezing rain/sleet moved through this morning. Periods of rain continue through the afternoon/evening, so flooding will continue to be an issue.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are to be expected, which further increases the threat for some localized flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Bowling Green and points east into early Friday morning. On top of the rain we saw Tuesday, we’re expecting an additional 1-2″ by Thursday night.

Flood Watch (WBKO)

We dry out by Friday, but it’ll be cold with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Once our weather quiets down, it looks to stay that way well into next week! Readings will be chilly this weekend before a steady warming trend takes hold as we close out of February and head into March!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Widely scattered showers. High 45. Low 33. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 41. Low 25. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46. Low 27. Winds N at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 81 (2017)

Record Low Today: 7 (1914)

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 5.04″ (+1.73″)

Yearly Precip: 10.56″ (+3.61″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

