Crime Stoppers: Ace Hardware Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On February 9, 2022 we ran a story about two thefts in Glasgow, one from Rural King the other at Walmart.

Crime Stoppers has not received any information that has led to an arrest for these cases. But after showing the information on our Crime of the Week, Crime Stoppers was contacted by Ace Hardware in Bowling Green, who said it appears the same suspect is responsible for a theft of merchandise at one of their locations.

Police say on January 22, 2022 the suspect entered the store and went into an employee only area. He took three Milwaukee drill sets and left in a waiting car.

The suspect appears to be a white male wearing blue jeans, a black & white shirt, and a camouflage hat. The car appears to be a white 4-door Acura with an off color rear passenger door and an Air Force sticker in the rear window.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

