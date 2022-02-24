Advertisement

Crocker Law Firm to sponsor free Lyft rides home from Gasper Brewing Co. Beer Fest

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gasper Brewing Company will host its inaugural Beer Fest on Saturday, to celebrate being in business for one year.

There will be 11 breweries represented at the festival with 45+ beers to choose from, live music, food and more.

“You come in, you get 24 sample tickets so you can get 24 five oz samples of all of the different beers. We’re looking at between 40 and 50 beers,” said Isaiah King, Owner of Gasper Brewing Company.

After you enjoy these beers, it’s important to get home safely and that’s where Crocker Law Firm comes in. They are sponsoring free Lyft rides for people who need a safe ride home, and also free entry for people who agree to be designated drivers for their party.

“It really feels like they’ve (Gasper Brewing) been part of this community for a lot more than a year, because they’re just so dug in and do so many great things in the community. So we wanted to celebrate that and be part of that. And I think we want other people to come out and celebrate with us, but also to do it in a safe way,” said Cyndi Crocker.

Individuals who wish to utilize the free rides will be given a promo card which is good for the duration of the event.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or in person. Purchase tickets online here.

