Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

