Higher gas prices, more shortages at grocery stores possible in wake of Ukraine invasion

War could cause more supply chain issues overall.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The crisis in Ukraine is likely to have an economic impact on Kentucky.

MORE: Gov. Beshear reacts to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia has now invaded Ukraine and the world watches as the situation unfolds.

One University of Kentucky professor says we could potentially see problems locally. Dr. Karen Petrone has previously led student groups to Ukraine. She says it was shocking to wake up to images of the invasion.

Dr. Petrone says there are a lot of unknowns. She says it’s possible the price of oil will go up, even more, making it painful at the pump. She also said Ukraine and Russia are large producers of grain.

She said more shortages at the grocery store could be coming. She says war could cause more supply chain issues overall.

Dr. Petrone says, most importantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin is setting a dangerous precedent.

“The main reason why it’s important for every American citizen in Kentucky and everywhere else to understand that this is elective war a government decided to go to war and then just invaded the country next to it, that can’t, if we’re gonna have international order, you can’t do that,” Dr. Petrone said.

WKYT will continue to follow developments in Ukraine and how they will impact Kentuckians.

