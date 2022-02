BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Green River Correctional Complex Contract worker.

Authorities say Elizabeth D. Koonce of Powderly, Kentucky is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Koonce was arrested and charged with rape third degree, and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

