Northern Kentucky teacher receives Milken Educator Award

UNION, Ky. (AP) - A northern Kentucky history teacher has been presented the Milken Educator Award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Education says Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Kevin Dailey received the award Wednesday in a surprise ceremony.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop presented the award to Dailey, who has taught U.S. history at Ballyshannon Middle in Boone County since 2019.

Dailey is among more than 60 educators across the nation who will receive the award during the 2021-22 school year.

