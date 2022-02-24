Advertisement

Public Theatre of Kentucky to put on ‘A Song for Coretta’

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Public Theatre of Kentucky is about to put on a play honoring the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘A Song for Coretta’ highlights testimonies from the people lined up outside Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay their respects to the late Mrs. Coretta Scott King.

“It goes from the 60s, from Women’s Rights, Rosa Parks and how African American women play such a big part in the movement and risking their lives for freedom,” Linda Hill, one of the cast members said. She said her character Helen is a strong African American woman who is trying to adjust to a new era.

The Bowling Green Human Rights Commission is partnering with The Public Theatre of Kentucky to put on the play.

“We decided it would be a great fit for the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission to partner,” Executive Director of the Human Rights Commission Alice Waddell said. “We want to support her and the production and encourage the public to come out and support these wonderful African American women that are featured in the production.”

The show will be at the Phoenix Theatre at 545 Morris Alley from March 3-13. You can get tickets at http://www.ptkbg.org/. The show is rated PG-13.

