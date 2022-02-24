Advertisement

Purple advance to 14th District Final, South Warren Girls upset Greenwood

14th District Semi-Final
By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the Semifinal day of the 14th District Boys and Girls Tournament, Bowling Green boys dominated all game to go on to defeat Greenwood 81-68. South Warren Girls upset Greenwood 41-39.

In the Boys game, from the start, Bowling Green got off to a 13-0 run and would not give up the lead once as they went on to advance to the 14th District Final against Warren Central Friday and lock their spot in the 4th Region Tournament.

In the Girls game, it would be a back and forth battle. with 15 seconds left down, Leia Trinh hit a game-tying three, but the Spartans would later draw a foul with .4 left in the game and Carrie Enlow hit two free throws securing the victory.

South Warren will play Bowling Green for the 14th District Title Thursday.

