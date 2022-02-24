Rep. James Comer calls on IRS to provide tax refunds in a timely manner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The IRS has warned people that tax refunds will likely be delayed due to a backlog. Meanwhile, Kentucky Congressman James Comer (R) is calling out the federal agency.

Comer penned a letter to the IRS Commissioner saying the delays will be frustrating to both taxpayers and preparers. The combination of paper processing and the pandemic is causing delays for the agency. They also have staffing shortages and are using old technology.

Currently, the IRS has more than 8.5 million pieces of backlogged work, Comer said. In a typical year, the IRS has about one million pieces of backlogged work.

According to Comer, IRS employees continue to work from home, causing further issues.

“You got Americans who have worked hard and pay taxes, a lot of people’s tax returns are about to six weeks of net pay. And the government says send out a warning saying ‘I’m sorry we’re backlogged, so it may be a long time before you get your tax refund.’ That’s unacceptable. Every IRS employee should be back to work. They should have gone back to work a year ago, but they need to be back to work now,” expressed Comer.

In order to shrink the massive backlog of tax returns, the IRS is creating surge teams that will essentially re-direct employees into entry-level positions to try to process more returns.

“We have government employees at key agencies like the IRS and the Veterans Administration, who are still working from home and causing massive delays in tax refunds,” said Comer.

Read the letter Comer wrote to the IRS below:

