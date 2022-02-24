SBA encourages applying for federal assistance, encourages to seek help despite religious beliefs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadline to apply for FEMA or for a U.S. Small Business Administration Loan has been extended to March 14th.

On Wednesday SBA officials gathered at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to encourage those who have yet to seek assistance to do so.

Tornado survivors have a few weeks to seek federal assistance for the damages caused by the December storms that ravaged several parts of Bowling Green.

“The extended date for physical damage is March 14 this year, but for businesses that had an economic loss is September 2022,” says Michael Lampton with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“I encourage them to come in here and physically and sit with some of our representatives from SBA and let’s walk through their potential applications and get them the resources they need,” adds Allen Thomas, the SBA Southeast Regional Administrator.

But some in the community have already applied for FEMA and for an SBA loan and were denied, something those at the SBA say is not a reason to be disheartened.

“There’s a reason why you were denied either that you didn’t have enough information for them to make a decision on. Whenever you get that denial letter, there is also a reason on that letter to tell you that you have up to six months to come back to us for reconsideration,” explained Lampton.

For others, getting an SBA loan is not an option they’d consider for religious beliefs.

“We understand various cultures and various religious beliefs, but we try to talk to them in a realistic standpoint to say, what do you want to do in terms of repairing your property, repairing your home or replacing your damaged property, and we’re here to work with you, we can’t mandate anyone take the loan,” added Lampton.

“So those that don’t fit a particular window of opportunity for their need for loans may also come here to this wonderful facility, and so many across the Commonwealth of Kentucky that we’ll find means to be able to get them some help,” also added Allen.

SBA says they have received 1, 242 loan applications of which 433 were approved.

“The whole purpose and the mission of the disaster program, to be able to assist those individuals and businesses that have been harmed by that particular disaster,” said Lampton.

“We are here, we’re going to be here for the long haul, the resources are still in place,” adds Allen.

If you have yet to apply for federal assistance go to disasterassistance.gov

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.