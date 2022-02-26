Cardiologist stresses the importance of recognizing symptoms of heart attacks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February is American Heart month... the leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke is hypertension or high blood pressure.

Dr. Beth Bryant a cardiology specialist at Graves Gilbert Clinic says it’s important to recognize symptoms of heart attacks.

She says it can be a sudden onset of substernal chest pain or chest pressure that can be also associated with some sweatiness, nausea, and vomiting.

“Sometimes in women, they may have different symptoms, and that can be arm discomfort, neck discomfort, but that can also occur in men. So there are classic symptoms and then some atypical symptoms,” says Dr. Beth Bryant, Cardiologist at the Graves Gilbert Clinic and member of the TriStar Greenview medical staff.

“We once said that, that men and women have more common symptoms than not common. I think it dates back to the 1990′s when we thought that this was an all-male disease. But since then, there was a big study called the Women’s Health Initiative that shows that this is a disease of women,” adds Dr. Bryant.

Dr. Bryant also spoke on being preventative and taking care of yourself.

“We need to live a healthy lifestyle, activity is very important. So the minimum activity is 30 to 60 minutes of moderate activity a day in all of us. But all of our patients just need to, all of the people in our community need to move more. So activities important you are what you eat. So what you eat is important things that can make your health worse is added salt. a low salt diet is important to stay active every day is important and keeping your ideal body weight is important

Dr. Bryant adds that it is important for people to see their physicians at least once a year after the age of 30.

