Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie Belle auditions for American Idol.
Glasgow native auditions for American Idol, premiere this Sunday
81-year-old Charles E. “Hawkeye” Stevenson was deceased at the scene
Crash claims life of longtime Leitchfield resident
Recognizing heart problems
Cardiologist stresses the importance of recognizing symptoms of heart attacks
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized