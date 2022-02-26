Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kaitlyn Wilkins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - December 11, 2021, a day forever engrained in Bowling Green history, a day where several tornados ripped through several parts of vette city.

But in the midst of tragedy, one woman in the Creekwood Community was the prime example of neighbors helping neighbors during a devastating time.

“Starting the day after the tornado, we decided, my husband and I that we were gonna do a cookout because we realized we weren’t going to get power back for a while and our food in our freezer and fridge were gonna go bad. So we decided we were going to do a cookout for our neighbors,” recalled Kaitlyn Wilkins who would later start a series of cookouts.

Wilkins decided that the best way to let others know about the cookout would be through social media, a post she says she cannot believe how many shares it got, a post that led her to Whitney McCubbin, owner of Whitdogs food truck.

“I reached out to her through Facebook Messenger, never met her before, and kind of told her, let me take this off your plate. I’ve got a kitchen on wheels and she was like, okay, sounds good. So I cooked some of the meat that she had donated,” says McCubbin of how her friendship with Wilkins began.

“We ended up organizing this whole Creekwood Cookout is what we called it, but it was seven food trucks that alternated days, and they cooked every single day,” added Wilkins.

Meanwhile, Wilkins also began a porch pantry where those in need could come and pick up essentials, something she continues to do to this day.

“I’m just really proud of her for taking on what she took on, it was a lot I mean, it wasn’t like I was there with the food truck feeding people but then I got to leave and go home and she still had the food pantry and people reaching out to her through Facebook and like she never turned anybody away,” says McCubbin who is grateful for the friendship she now has with Wilkins.

“My husband actually went through chemo for the last pretty much all of 2021, so we were dealing with that, and he got the news, literally the week before the tornado that he was in remission. So we had a huge weight lifted off of us. And during that time, it was really hard for us, and we had tons of people reach out and help us in any way that we needed. So for people to do that, for me, I felt like since I was in a good spot now that we didn’t have to worry about him that we could cook for everybody,” added Wilkins.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.