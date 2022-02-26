Kentucky Humane Society shares story of saint bernard who survived 20-foot fall

The Kentucky Humane Society has decided to name the dog Ludwig van Beethoven, Ludwig for short.
The Kentucky Humane Society has decided to name the dog Ludwig van Beethoven, Ludwig for short.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 26, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One couple leaped into action after they witnessed a 100-pound saint bernard jump off a 20-foot overpass in Louisville Saturday morning.

Griffin and Abigail McGreevy were on their way to Bae’s Bakery, a local bakery owned by the couple, when they saw a dog running down the interstate during early morning traffic.

A post from the Kentucky Humane Society said the McGreevys, along with other bystanders, attempted to rescue the frightened dog and corral him to safety.

The dog suddenly jumped over the side of the interstate during the rescue and fell 20 feet before hitting the sidewalk.

The couple ran to see if the dog was alive. To their amazement, the dog survived the fall but was badly injured.

The McGreevys and others stayed to comfort the dog until animal control officers with Louisville Metro Animal Services arrived.

The dog was taken to the Kentucky Humane Society for medical care. X-rays showed he suffered a broken femur and three broken metacarpal bones that required specialized surgery costing a minimum of $7,000.

KHS decided to name the dog Ludwig van Beethoven, Ludwig for short.

Thanks to the community, Ludwig was able to have his much needed surgery on Friday for his femur.

KHS posted to their Facebook page saying he will be splinted for the next couple of months and will have frequent checkups to ensure his foot is healing on its own.

As of Friday, Ludwig will spend the next several weeks in foster care recovering from his surgery. KHS said he is being fostered by one of the Vet Techs at the emergency hospital where he received his surgery.

Once he is healed and medically cleared, Ludwig will go up for adoption if his foster parents decide they cannot continue caring for him.

Ludwig’s foster mom said he is acclimating nicely to his new environment and is getting around fairly well, according to a post from KHS.

If anyone would like to help Ludwig and other animals like him by making a donation, click or tap here.

