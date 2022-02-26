Trojans win 15th District Championship defeating Glasgow 55-45

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the 15th District Championship, Barren County took down Glasgow in their own building 55-45 for their first District Championship since 2020.

“It’s big for us in our guys wanted to go 8-0 in the district when we started the season we knew is going to be tough.” Head Coach Warren Cunningham said. “We knew the last two was going to be the toughest but I thought it was just really two games that we played really good as a team.”

Both teams will play in the 4th Region Tournament next week. They’ll find out who they will play after the 4th Region draw Saturday morning.

