Advertisement

Trojans win 15th District Championship defeating Glasgow 55-45

Barren County wins 15th District Title
Barren County wins 15th District Title(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the 15th District Championship, Barren County took down Glasgow in their own building 55-45 for their first District Championship since 2020.

“It’s big for us in our guys wanted to go 8-0 in the district when we started the season we knew is going to be tough.” Head Coach Warren Cunningham said. “We knew the last two was going to be the toughest but I thought it was just really two games that we played really good as a team.”

Both teams will play in the 4th Region Tournament next week. They’ll find out who they will play after the 4th Region draw Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie Belle auditions for American Idol.
Glasgow native auditions for American Idol, premiere this Sunday
81-year-old Charles E. “Hawkeye” Stevenson was deceased at the scene
Crash claims life of longtime Leitchfield resident
Recognizing heart problems
Cardiologist stresses the importance of recognizing symptoms of heart attacks
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory

Latest News

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs UAB Blazers on May 15, 2021 at the WKU Softball Complex in...
Tops Extend Win Streak to Nine with Two-Win Saturday
Batusich, Gray Homer in Doubleheader against Chippewas
Lady Tops down MTSU in OT
Lady Toppers Come Back to Win OT Thriller Against Middle Tennessee
MTSU sweeps WKU this season
Shorthanded Hilltoppers’ Winning Streak Snapped at Middle Tennessee
Lady Toppers Come Back to Win OT Thriller Against Middle Tennessee
Lady Toppers Come Back to Win OT Thriller Against Middle Tennessee