Warren Central downs Bowling Green 68-42, wins 14th District Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 14th District’s fiercest rivalry was renewed between two powerhouses on Friday Night, with the Warren Central Dragons defeating Bowling Green 68-42 in the district championship game.

The Purples led 21-5 in the first quarter, but a strong run from Warren Central gave the Dragons a 31-29 lead at halftime. Warren Central never gave up the lead from there and controlled the second half en route to victory.

“I wouldn’t say we dominated. We played good defense. We played a good team. We might see them again. They’re crazy, tough, and very well-coached. It was just our night tonight and that’s all it comes down to,” Dragons head coach William Unseld said after the game.

The KHSAA will draw the seeds for the boys’ 4th Region Tournament on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Warren East High School.

