Western Kentucky University lifts mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky President Dr. Tim Caboni says positive COVID cases have dropped 96.9% since the start of the semester.

As cases decline, WKU says they are lifting their mask mandate, but masks on public transportation will remain in effect.

If those at WKU still choose to wear masks, N-95 masks will be available at WKU’s department of environmental health and safety.

People can also request one at covid.help@wku.edu.

