Batusich, Gray Homer in Doubleheader against Chippewas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped two tightly contested games in its doubleheader against Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers dropped game one, 7-4, before falling in game two by a score of 3-0.

“It was a tough day today,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “It’s been a tough weekend so far, but things can turn around really quickly in our game. I told them that we’re not the club yet that we’re going to be. We’ve got to find our identity in a lot of different areas. We’ll come back tomorrow and be ready to compete.”

Bergeron started things off on the mound for WKU in game one, allowing three runs while striking out four batters in 5.0 frames. Luke Stofel entered in relief of Bergeron, surrendering four unearned runs in 0.2 innings, before Logan Bowen closed things out with a scoreless 1.1 innings of work.

Offensively, WKU tallied seven hits and one walk. Tristin Garcia led the way with a 2-for-2 performance, while Ty Batusich and Jackson Gray each recorded home runs in the contest.

Cooper Hellman earned the starting nod in game two, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three over 2.1 innings. Lane Diuguid relieved Hellman in the third, going on to toss 4.0 frames while allowing two runs and recording three strikeouts. Hunter Crosby closed out the game, tossing a hitless 0.2 frames.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers produced three hits and four walks. Brett Blomquist led the squad with a 2-for-3 outing, while Garcia went 1-for-1 with two walks.

