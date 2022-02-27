GORGEOUS Week Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a BEAUTIFUL finish to the weekend! Sunday saw the return of abundant sunshine to go with milder readings. Sunshine continues for the days ahead, and so does our warming trend!

Spring is in the air! (WBKO)

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the work week. Daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s Monday before soaring into the 60s beginning Tuesday! Dry, mild weather carries on into the later part of next week, as well. Our next decent shot at rain does not show up until late Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 27. Winds N at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 58. Low 31. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65. Low 40. Winds SW at 8 mph.

