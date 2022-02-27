Advertisement

GORGEOUS Week Ahead!

Spring is in the air!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a BEAUTIFUL finish to the weekend! Sunday saw the return of abundant sunshine to go with milder readings. Sunshine continues for the days ahead, and so does our warming trend!

Spring is in the air!
Spring is in the air!(WBKO)

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the work week. Daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s Monday before soaring into the 60s beginning Tuesday! Dry, mild weather carries on into the later part of next week, as well. Our next decent shot at rain does not show up until late Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 27. Winds N at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 58. Low 31. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65. Low 40. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie Belle auditions for American Idol.
Glasgow native auditions for American Idol, premiere this Sunday
81-year-old Charles E. “Hawkeye” Stevenson was deceased at the scene
Crash claims life of longtime Leitchfield resident
Recognizing heart problems
Cardiologist stresses the importance of recognizing symptoms of heart attacks
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory

Latest News

Headlines
Warming begins Sunday!
Brighter skies to return
Big Warming Commences Saturday!
Temperature trend
FRIGID and cloudy end to the work week!
Chilly finish to the week before a warmup
Rain Heads Out, A Cold Friday Coming!