Ohio teen collects more than 200 cases of water for Bowling Green tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The push to help others still recovering from the aftermath of the deadly December tornadoes is still going strong.

Mackenzie Lewis, 15, began a church water challenge in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio for tornado survivors still struggling months later.

“I have a thing for helping people,” Mackenzie Lewis said. “I looked at the news and the news tells you about everything pretty much and I seen that they had a crazy tornado and I seen all these people rushing to help everybody and my thing is, I don’t like to do it right when it happens because that’s when everybody is giving stuff.”

Mackenzie was able to collect almost 300 cases of water donated by community members in Ohio.

“And I challenged other churches to donate water. I did it later because I wanted them to know that I still care for them,” Lewis said.

Mackenzie says she wants those in Bowling Green to know that even months after the devastation hit Bowling Green, there are still people who care.

Even at such a young age, Mackenzie understands the importance of giving back and puts her words into action. She said those in need who picked up water from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green Saturday were shocked by her maturity and ability to accomplish such an important deed.

“The first thing, they were surprised about my age. l was like, ‘I’m 15-years-old. I’m only in High School.’ They’re like, ‘15? 15-year-olds are just on the couch doing nothing these days.’ And I’m like, ‘that’s definitely not who I am,” Lewis said.

She gets her inspiration from her mother who works at Ohio State University helping children overcome barriers to graduate college.

“Seeing her help all these other young people, knowing that she does not have to do this, it motivated me. Like, I want to be like my mom. I want to be able to help out in my community and volunteer and I she’s my role model,” Lewis said.

All it takes is a kind heart and a willingness to serve, no matter how young or old you are.

