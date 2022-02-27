Shorthanded Hilltoppers’ Winning Streak Snapped at Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A shorthanded WKU Hilltopper Basketball squad didn’t have enough offensive firepower to complete its fifth straight road win Saturday, falling 69-52 at Middle Tennessee.

The Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 Conference USA) shot just 31% from the field, while Middle Tennessee made enough plays to finish 15-0 at the Murphy Center this season and clinch the C-USA East Division.

WKU was without starters Jairus Hamilton (knee) and Luke Frampton (mononucleosis).

“There’s no moral victories,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We’re all disappointed and upset because we played so hard. About that eight- or nine-minute mark, it was a four-point game or whatever it was there. As a coach and as a player and a teammate, all you ask of each other is to make sure you get it everything you’ve got. And I can’t remember one play anywhere where we didn’t try to play with effort. … Give Middle credit, they made enough plays.. We knew it was going to be easy coming in here, but our guys fought.”

WKU led 7-2 early and still at 12-11 after a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight at the 14:50 mark. The Blue Raiders went on a 7-1 run, going up 18-13 after a 3 by Camryn Weston.

The Hilltoppers’ last lead of the half came at 21-20 after a basket by fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson, but Middle Tennessee scored seven of the last night of the half to build a 39-30 advantage at the break.

The Tops kept fighting and used a 10-2 burst to pull back within four at 51-47 after three free throws by graduate senior guard Camron Justice.

Middle Tennessee (22-7, 13-3) scored two straight buckets in response and the lead swelled in the final minutes.

McKnight led WKU with 13 points, while Anderson had 11 points and six rebounds. Justice finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Junior center Jamarion Sharp had eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out.

“We’ve got players that can play,” said Anderson, who started the game after a long string of coming off the bench. “The starting five, players that come off the bench, when their opportunity comes, they’re going to come in and they’re going to contribute.”

Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear was one of those players who had his opportunity Saturday. He made his third start of the season with a shorthanded rsoter, scoring nine points on three 3-pointers with four rebounds.

“It was good to try and help contribute to my team to get the win,” Brashear said. “We didn’t come out with the W, but we’ll bounce back from it.”

Eli Lawrence led Middle Tennessee with 15 points.

WKU concludes the regular season with two games against rival Marshall, starting in Huntington at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday. The game will air on ESPNU.

