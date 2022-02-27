Tops Extend Win Streak to Nine with Two-Win Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After opening day two of the Hilltopper Spring Fling with a 7-1 win over Ohio, WKU Softball scored four unanswered runs for a walk-off win over Illinois State in the second game. The Red and White now own three walk-off wins in regulation and four come-from-behind wins on the season.

“Great team wins today,” shared head coach Amy Tudor. “All our arms threw well with Houchens stepping up when needed in game two. Our offense responded to another pressure situation, which is something that will aid us in future contests. In game two, Bailey [Curry] started our offense with a solo shot to put us on the board. TJ [Webster], Taylor Davis and Taylor Sanders all followed with clutch hits that ultimately led us to the win. And a big shout out to our fans in that seventh inning.”

WKU improved to 11-1 with Saturday’s win and continues to add to its best start in program history. Ohio is now 3-5 on the season and Illinois State sits at 2-10. The Hilltoppers are 8-0 in home games to open the season.

GAME 11: WKU 7, OHIO 1

Katie Gardner earned the first start of the day and worked five innings of one-run ball against the Bobcats. The Bowling Green product struck out seven while walking three and allowing four hits. Gardner improved to 2-0 on the season with the decision.

Savannah Fierke worked the final two innings in the circle for the Hilltoppers, allowing two hits while striking out one Ohio batter.

At the plate, WKU wasted no time getting on the board as the Tops put up two runs in the bottom of the first. Ohio cut that lead in half in the top of the third with a solo home run before WKU responded with two more runs in the bottom of the frame for a 4-1 lead.

The Bobcats struck for two ultimately harmless hits in the top of the fourth before WKU went on to put up three runs on three hits in the bottom of the frame. TJ Webster, Sanders and Bailey Curry each registered hits in the frame with Curry’s coming in the form of a two-run double for the final 7-1 margin.

Webster, Sanders and Jordan Ridge all recorded two-hit games while Sanders and Curry each tallied multi-RBI outings.

Abby Newman earned the first start of her young Hilltopper career, patrolling right field for the Tops.

WKU would finish with 10 hits in the game, marking the fifth game with double-digit hits this season.

GAME 12: WKU 4, ILLINOIS STATE 3

Illinois State wasting no time taking the lead against the Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon. The Redbirds would plate a run in the first, third and fourth innings to work out to a 3-0 lead while holding WKU to just two hits into the fifth frame.

With two away in the bottom of the fifth, Curry stepped into the box and sent a no-doubt home run to centerfield to get WKU on the scoreboard, trailing 3-1. The homer marked Curry’s second of the season and 31st of her career.

The Redbirds struck for a leadoff single in the top of the sixth but the next three batters were retired in order. The bottom of the Hilltopper lineup was retired in order in the bottom of the frame.

Illinois State recorded a two-out double in the top of the seventh but Kelsie Houchens was able to induce a flyout to get the Hilltoppers back to the dugout with no more damage done.

Webster would lead off the bottom of the seventh with a single to bring up Davis who would reach on a single and Sanders who would also reach on an RBI single to plate Webster and bring the score to 3-2.

During Ridge’s at bat, Davis and Sanders would both come around to score on a wild pitch followed by a bad throw back to the plate for the 4-3 walk-off win.

The Hilltoppers have now walked two games off during Ridge at bats this season.

Shelby Nunn worked the first four innings of Saturday’s game against Illinois State. The fifth-year senior was relieved after allowing four hits, three runs, one walk and striking out three. Houchens pitched the final three innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters. The win marks the first decision of the redshirt-freshman’s career.

COMPLETE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday

Noon – Ohio def. Illinois State, 16-4 [5]

2:30 p.m. – WKU def. Dayton, 5-0

Saturday

10 a.m. – Illinois State def. Dayton, 1-0

12:30 p.m. – WKU def. Ohio, 7-1

3 p.m. – WKU def. Illinois State, 4-3

5:30 p.m. – Ohio def. Dayton, 4-3

Sunday

10 a.m. – Dayton vs. Illinois State

12:30 p.m. – Ohio at WKU

3 p.m. – Dayton at WKU

TOP STORYLINES

Abby Newman earned her first start as a Hilltopper, appearing in right field for WKU against Ohio.

WKU is now 5-0 all-time against Ohio and tied at 6-6 all-time against Illinois State.

The Red and White now own three walk-off wins in regulation and four come-from-behind wins on the season.

Coach Tudor enters her 18th season as a head coach – ninth on The Hill – and owns a 462-365-2 career coaching record.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.