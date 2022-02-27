Warming begins Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aside from a small shot at a little mixed precip late Saturday night, it looks like dry weather will dominate as we close out February and head into March!

Look for mostly clear skies and chilly conditions overnight with just a slight chance of some light rain/snow mix near the KY/TN border. Thankfully, no major impacts are expected. Otherwise, sunshine returns Sunday with a warm and dry trend setting in through the next several days. Plenty of sunshine will dominate the work week and daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s starting Tuesday! Dry, mild weather carries on into the later part of next week, as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Light Rain/Snow Precip possible South. Low 30. Winds NE at 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 27. Winds N at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds SE at 4 mph.

