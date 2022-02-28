BHM: The legacy of Bowling Green’s Shake Rag District

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Younger generations at the Historical Shake Rag District in Bowling Green are helping to keep the neighborhood’s memory alive.

Don Offutt was born and raised in the Shake Rag community. He said it is hard to capture everything about Shake Rag in just one article, and he hopes that discussion around the community and African American history can be told more often than just during the month of February.

Offutt also graduated from the last legally Black high school in the state, and contrary to assumptions, he said he received top notch education.

“This was not a broke down pitiful school,” he said. “Seventy percent of the folk who taught me in my class had their master’s degree.”

Today, some of that area is taken over by medical buildings, continuously expanding throughout the district. Some homes are not in the best shape, but that isn’t what dictates the true meaning of the Shake Rag area.

“Facts and truth are not necessarily the same thing,” Offutt said. adding though the Shake Rag district physically looks how it does now, the sights do not speak the truth of what Shake Rag once was.

“It was a thriving, phenomenal, powerful Black community, with churches and businesses and families and homeowners,” Offutt said.

Offutt discussed some of the landmarks in the town.

“That’s State Street Church Circa 1921,” he said while showing an older picture of the church, which was also the first African American Baptist Church in Bowling Green, and it still stands today.

Offutt also shared other stories of gatherings, political figures speaking in the neighborhood and restaurants booming.

“The neighborhood, Shake Rag was the people. It was the people,” he said.

The descendants of those same people are working to keep the Shake Rag legacy alive, which Offutt said is most important to preserving the history of the land.

Shake Rag Barber Shop owner Chris Page also talked about the history of the neighborhood as well.

“My mom, Linda Raglin, was brought up here on Fourth Street,” Page said.

One of his best childhood memories of Shake Rag was visiting the local barbershop, Jimmy’s Barbershop.

“It’s almost like a restoration, that’s why I chose to come back and check out the historic district. Shake Rag Barber Shop is actually named after the district,” Page said. “You know, I want more African American business owners to bring their businesses down here. I know it’s not gonna be like the old days, but it could be a new iteration of what it was like in the old days.”

Aside from preservation, educating others about what Shake Rag was and is all about, proves important to the generations from there.

“There’s the African ritual culture of honoring the ancestors and then pouring water into the ground to honor those folks who came before us and upon whose shoulders we stand,” Offutt said.

You can follow a walking tour of the Shake Rag district, with addresses of many historic locations by going to visitbgky.com/shakerag.

