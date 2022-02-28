Advertisement

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities receives Arbor Day Foundation recognition

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as a 2022 Tree Line USA utility in recognition of its dedication to “proper urban forest management” in the service area.

This is the BGMU’s 15th consecutive year to receive the designation of “protecting and cultivating urban tree canopies.”

“BGMU recognizes that a healthy, vibrant urban forest adds to the quality of life for our community,” said BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson. “BGMU also recognizes that trees can conflict with the community’s need for reliable electric power. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Arbor Day Foundation to develop and follow best practices in quality tree care.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Senate passes income tax rebate measure
Warren Co. theft suspects
Three arrested in Warren County following theft investigation
Tornado siren
Statewide tornado drill to take place Wednesday morning
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear reports under 700 new COVID-19 cases; masks no longer required in state office buildings
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Latest News

Masks now optional in state office buildings
City commission meeting
BG City Commission discusses proposed downtown entertainment district
City Officials Discuss Proposed Downtown Entertainment District
City Officials Discuss Proposed Downtown Entertainment District
Liquor Barn Removes Russian-Made Sprits from Stores in Support of Ukraine
Liquor Barn Removes Russian-Made Sprits from Stores in Support of Ukraine
Mask Optional in State Offices
Mask Optional in State Offices