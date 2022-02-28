Bowling Green Municipal Utilities receives Arbor Day Foundation recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as a 2022 Tree Line USA utility in recognition of its dedication to “proper urban forest management” in the service area.

This is the BGMU’s 15th consecutive year to receive the designation of “protecting and cultivating urban tree canopies.”

“BGMU recognizes that a healthy, vibrant urban forest adds to the quality of life for our community,” said BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson. “BGMU also recognizes that trees can conflict with the community’s need for reliable electric power. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Arbor Day Foundation to develop and follow best practices in quality tree care.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.