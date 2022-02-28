Fantastic Final Monday of February

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend started cloudy and chilly, but ended very sunny and comfortable. Even nicer weather is on the way as we close out February and head into March.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the work week. Daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s today before soaring into the 60s beginning tomorrow! Dry, mild weather carries on into the later part of next week, as well. Our next decent shot at rain does not show up until late Saturday, with the best chance of rain on Sunday.

Luckily we have quiet weather for Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day the WBKO weather team will showcase different information on severe weather. Today’s topic is the difference between a watch and a warning.

Watch vs Warning (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58. Low 33. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 65. Low 40. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny! High 68. Low 42. Winds SW at 10-15 mph

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 83 (1918)

Record Low Today: 4 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Pollen Count: 4.5 (Low-Medium)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 56

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 6.10″ (+2.18″)

Yearly Precip: 11.62″ (+4.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.