Foster Tabbed C-USA Freshman of the Week

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball student-athlete Jaylin Foster was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Foster put up a career high 27 points to help lead WKU to an overtime, come-from-behind win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The freshman connected on a career high four 3-pointers, including three during the fourth quarter when the Lady Toppers mounted their comeback.

The Austin, Texas native made two assists and three steals in the game, including a crucial takeaway with 1:21 left in regulation that led to a pair of free throws for Meral Abdelgawad. Foster had the defensive rebound that led to an Abdelgawad and-one that tied the game and assisted on Abdelgawad’s go-ahead basket with seven seconds left.

Foster has had seven double-digit scoring games with the Lady Toppers this season, including four of the last six.

Foster is the third Lady Topper to earn Freshman of the Week honors this season. Alexis Mead was given the award on Nov. 29 and Mya Meredith earned the award four times (Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24).

Foster and the Lady Toppers will be back in action on Wednesday in the final home game of the regular season against Marshall at 6:30. It will be Senior Night for WKU’s lone senior Meral Abdelgawad.

