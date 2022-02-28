Advertisement

Man accused of killing Jordan Morgan arrested in Richmond

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they have arrested Shannon Gilday, the man accused of murder in a violent home invasion at former State Representative Wesley Morgan’s home.

According to KSP, Gilday was found around 4:30 a.m. Monday walking along Barnes Mill Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Shannon Gilday, 23.
Shannon Gilday, 23.(Madison Co. Detention Center)

“We are thankful the search for Gilday has come to an end, and are grateful for the public and other agencies that have remained vigilant since Gilday was named a suspect on Thursday. Their efforts ultimately resulted in his safe apprehension early this morning,” KSP said in a statement.

KSP says last Tuesday, 23-year-old Gilday forced his way into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan with a rifle. Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with the intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Troopers say Gilday fatally shot Jordan in her bed.

KSP initially believed Gilday was also hurt during that exchange of gunfire. However, state police say he was unhurt and he was booked into the Madison County Detention Center after he was arrested.

Gilday is facing charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder.

Court documents show Gilday was originally supposed to be arraigned Monday afternoon. However, the clerk’s office says that did not happen. The jail told us he is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

His bond has been set at $2 million.

