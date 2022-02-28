March in Like a Lamb!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was MARVELOUS! Sunshine continued along with seasonably mild temperatures to close out February. The new month of March opens up with more great weather Tuesday!

Pushing 70 for some areas Wednesday

Sunny skies resume Tuesday. Daytime highs climb into the 60s beginning tomorrow! We’ll catch a bit of a cooldown behind a weak cold front slipping through Wednesday night, but readings will push 70° again for many come Friday. Our next decent shot at rain does not show up until late Saturday, with the best chance of rain on Sunday. Shower possibilities continue into Monday.

Luckily we have quiet weather for Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day the WBKO weather team will showcase different information on severe weather. Today’s topic is the difference between a watch and a warning.

Temps soar into the 60s with more sunshine (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65. Low 42. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 68. Low 42. Winds Sw at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 64. Low 38. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 83 (1918)

Record Low: 4 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 6.10″ (+2.03″)

Yearly Precip: 11.62″ (+3.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Pollen: 4.5 (Low - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.