Med Center Health to move vaccine clinic beginning Tuesday

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is moving its Covid vaccine clinic starting Tuesday.

The clinic will move to the Medical Center Urgentcare located at 291 New Towne Drive off of Lovers Lane.

Walk-ins will be welcome every day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine and vaccine booster will be available for ages 12 and older.

Appointments can also be made by calling or texting covid to 270-796-4400.

More information can be found at https://medcenterhealth.org/vaccine/

