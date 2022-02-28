Nine vehicle collision in Muhlenberg County leaves one in critical condition

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was left critically injured after a nine-car pile-up in Muhlenberg County last Thursday, and one car fled the scene of the accident.

Around 5:30 a.m. on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 65-mile marker, police say a 2014 Mack UPS commercial truck driven by Zeno Dupree of Antioch, TN, lost control due to icy road conditions. The driver reportedly struck the Green River Bridge blocking the westbound lanes of the parkway. While the UPS truck blocked both lanes, an unknown person operating a white box truck struck the UPS truck and fled the scene.

With the westbound lanes closed, a 2013 Dodge Journey operated by Davon Wright of Radcliff was unable to stop due to the icy conditions striking the rear of a 2011 Nissan Juke operated by Arvin Jenkins of Morgantown. Jenkins vehicle pushed into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Thomas Hildreth of Harned.

Millard Smith of Oakland was operating a 2017 Freightliner that was struck in the rear by a 2013 GMC Yukon operated by Steven Beck of Leitchfield. Bryan Sedivec was operating a 2019 Peterbilt stopped in traffic and was struck in the rear by Aaron Martin of Morgantown operating a 2018 Ford.

The Muhlenberg County EMS transported Steven Beck to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with critical injuries. The Ohio County EMS transported Aaron Martin to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

