Salvation Army providing aid in Ukraine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “People, everybody are scared about what’s happened and they’re waiting on what will be.”

Aid to refugees is coming from far and wide as people attempt to leave Ukraine and cross into bordering countries.

“Salvation Army in surrounding countries have come to the border of Ukraine and they’re offering assistance at almost all the border entries,” said The Bowling Green Salvation Army Corps Captain, Johnny Horton.

The Salvation Army currently operates in 132 countries. Kentucky’s Salvation Army commands are partners in mission with Romania, a country many Ukrainians are now fleeing to.

The Salvation Army in Bowling Green has begun raising funds for those in need amid the international crisis.

“We do special fundraising events specifically for that,” said Captain Horton. “That way we’re not taking funds out of our direct assistance. We do special fundraising events for our partners in mission.”

Horton says his friend, an officer in the Salvation Army, is on the ground in Romania helping refugees as they flee to safety. He said he has emailed him, but has not heard back.

“Obviously clothing, food, meals, all those things are expensive and so The Salvation Army here locally and The Salvation Army nationally is trying to put together a package, but we’re just basically waiting on the request from them because we want to make sure we give them what they want and need,” Captain Horton said.

Horton also says he is praying for peace and safety over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“We just pray for peace, we pray for comfort, for understanding, and my thoughts are for the people. They have nothing to do with this. They’re just citizens just like everyone else and so we are there just to take care of them. We’re just there to serve people who are in the greatest need at the greatest time,” Horton said.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to The Bowling Green Salvation Army, go to their location at 400 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green.

