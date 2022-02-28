Sen. Rand Paul, wife tour new Hope House facility for women in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife, Kelley Paul, toured the new ‘Program Living for Woman’ facility in Bowling Green Monday.

Hope House finished construction on their new women’s facility last month.

Program Living for Women is a 12-month, faith-based, residential addiction recovery program in Bowling Green. It includes living quarters, bedrooms, staff offices, classrooms, and a family visitation room for counseling.

Sen. Paul says this program is practical.

”This is a very practical thing that people can do and they’re doing here at Hope House and I think that people can see that. It’s sort of an attraction of a community that tries to take care of the least among us. So, it’s a devastating problem, but I think Hope House is something that really will save some and, you know, we have to do everything we can,” Sen. Paul said.

Sen. Paul says addiction is a huge problem, but the new woman’s facility and program will make a huge difference in the lives of women suffering from addiction.

”I think there’s almost no end to the problem, I mean, the problem is just enormous,” Sen. Paul said. “We’re all seeing this. You know, I just heard just the other day of someone here in town who’s son died from an overdose. I think I know five families. So, it’s a devastating problem, but Hope House I think is definitely something that will save some and, you know, we have to do everything we can.”

The first residents will enter the program in March.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.