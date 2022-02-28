Advertisement

Student member sought for Kentucky Board of Education

A widespread internet outage Wednesday morning affected Kentucky schools and KDE offices.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Education is looking for a student to serve as a nonvoting member of the state Board of Education.

The department’s director of education policy, Meredith Brewer, says the deadline to apply is next week, and the agency has not received any applications.

Brewer asked the members of the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council during a meeting last week to encourage fellow students to apply.

The next student board member must be a current sophomore residing in the 4th Congressional District.

Applications are due at 4 p.m. on March 7.

Subcommittees of the council and the board will review applications and submit recommendations before the full board considers a final candidate on April 20.

