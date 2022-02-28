Advertisement

Three arrested in Warren County following theft investigation

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals following a theft investigation.

On Sunday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Hadley Sharer Road as a part of an ongoing investigation. Officials say when they arrived, they located a 1999 Dodge Ram and a Uhaul enclosed trailer, both of which had been reported stolen.

Trenton Payne, 19, of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $1,000>$10,000, Possession of Marijuana, as well as on multiple active warrants for Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Theft of a Motor Vehicle Registration Plate, Criminal Mischief, 1st and 3rd Degree, Reckless Driving, and more.

Paul Hagan, 47, of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $1,000>$10,000 and Possession of Marijuana

Jessica Moran, 36, of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $1,000>$10,000, Possession of Marijuana, as well as on an active warrant.

All three subjects were put in the Warren County Regional Jail.

