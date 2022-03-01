Band Together BG to benefit tornado survivors through Kiwanis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time for the 4th annual Band Together BG. This year it is called ‘Band Together BG: After the Storm’ in support of those affected by the recent tornadoes.

“We do a different charity, local charity every year, and of course with the tornadoes, we wanted to do something,” Flora Templeton Stuart, whose law firm is helping to sponsor the event, said. Stuart is also part of the local Kiwanis chapter.

“Kiwanis is a local organization that focuses on taking care of the youth in the community,” David Doran with Kiwanis said. “This is going to be really neat, because 100% of the money is going to go to tornado relief, you know, specifically designed for the kids.”

The event is on April 23 at La Gala. Tickets are only $20 and are on sale now. You can purchase them by going to btb22.eventbrite.com. Tyrone Dunn & Kin Foke plus Bad Navigator will be headlining the concert.

