Advertisement

Band Together BG to benefit tornado survivors through Kiwanis

By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time for the 4th annual Band Together BG. This year it is called ‘Band Together BG: After the Storm’ in support of those affected by the recent tornadoes.

“We do a different charity, local charity every year, and of course with the tornadoes, we wanted to do something,” Flora Templeton Stuart, whose law firm is helping to sponsor the event, said. Stuart is also part of the local Kiwanis chapter.

“Kiwanis is a local organization that focuses on taking care of the youth in the community,” David Doran with Kiwanis said. “This is going to be really neat, because 100% of the money is going to go to tornado relief, you know, specifically designed for the kids.”

The event is on April 23 at La Gala. Tickets are only $20 and are on sale now. You can purchase them by going to btb22.eventbrite.com. Tyrone Dunn & Kin Foke plus Bad Navigator will be headlining the concert.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal accident in Barren County
Accident
Bypass closed following crash involving car and motorcycle
Warren Co. theft suspects
Three arrested in Warren County following theft investigation
Accident
Nine vehicle collision in Muhlenberg County leaves one in critical condition
An Amber Alert has been issued for a child after the suspect shot and killed the mother.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

Latest News

Delafield Co-Op Market now open
Hotel INC’s Delafield Co-Op Market officially open
1
Band Together BG 2022: After the Storm Concert
1
Good News: Muhlenberg County preschool students are learning to achieve calmness
Times, dates, and drop-off locations of Barren Co. Clean up Week
2022 Barren County Cleanup Week