FEMA assistance available to Kentucky areas hit by storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says President Joe Biden has declared that severe storms in Kentucky from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 qualify as a major disaster.

The president has ordered federal assistance for recovery efforts in the areas.

Residents of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties have until March 14 to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Federal funding is also available for eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations.

