Hotel INC’s Delafield Co-Op Market officially open

Delafield Co-Op Market now open
Delafield Co-Op Market now open
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hotel Inc.’s Delafield Co-Op Market in Bowling Green officially opened on Tuesday.

The market aims to target residents in the West End who are experiencing “the largest food desert of the city.”

Anyone can become a member of the co-op by completing an application and paying a $60 fee, but those who are living in Delafield will receive free membership and savings of up to 50%.

The market is located at 1005 Boatlanding road with a front entrance on Pearl Street.

