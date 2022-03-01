Hotel INC’s Delafield Co-Op Market officially open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hotel Inc.’s Delafield Co-Op Market in Bowling Green officially opened on Tuesday.

The market aims to target residents in the West End who are experiencing “the largest food desert of the city.”

Anyone can become a member of the co-op by completing an application and paying a $60 fee, but those who are living in Delafield will receive free membership and savings of up to 50%.

RELATED: New fresh food market targets the ‘largest food desert of the city’

The market is located at 1005 Boatlanding road with a front entrance on Pearl Street.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.