Kentucky Senate passes income tax rebate measure

(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would tap into the state’s massive revenue surpluses to deliver more than $1 billion in income tax rebates to taxpayers.

The measure cleared the Senate on a 28-7 vote Monday.

The bill would grant state personal income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household.

The proposal next goes to the House.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel is sponsoring the income tax rebate.

He says the measure would deliver some relief for Kentuckians struggling with rising prices for fuel, groceries, and utilities.

