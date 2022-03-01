Sharp selected as Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp was named as a 2022 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

Sharp is one of 10 players to make the list and is one of three from outside the Power Five. The award is given annually to the nation’s top defensive men’s player.

WKU is the only school to have two different players on the semifinalist list between 2021 and 2022. The Hilltoppers are one of two programs to have a player on the list in both seasons as Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard was also on the list in 2021. The full 10-man list can be found below.

Sharp joins former Hilltopper and current Philadelphia 76er Charles Bassey as the only WKU players to ever be named to the Watch List and Semifinalist List for the award.

As of Monday, Sharp led the nation in total dunks (78) and ranks second in total blocks (130), blocks per game (4.5) and block percentage (17.4%). He has more blocks himself this season than 311 Division I programs have as a team, which is 89% of all D-I teams.

The Hopkinsville, Ky., native also holds the WKU record for most blocks in a season and is already seventh on WKU’s career blocks list.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Sharp is shooting 71.6% from the field (106-148) and is averaging 8.0 points along with his 7.3 rebounds.

Semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award

Tari Eason, LSU

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Christian Koloko, Arizona

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Kevin McCuller, Texas Tech

Jamarion Sharp, WKU

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Mark Williams, Duke

