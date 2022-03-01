Statewide tornado drill to take place Wednesday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management is warning the public about a statewide tornado drill that will take place Wednesday morning.

The drill is in partnership with the National Weather Service & the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in the statewide Tornado Drill.

On Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., the C.O.W.S. (Community Outdoor Warning Sirens) will go off and the sirens will sound for approximately 3 minutes.

As a reminder, the C.O.W.S. ARE NOT meant to be heard indoors so, the agency says to have additional means of receiving weather alerts.

Tornado Drill 3/2/22 (WBKO)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.