WKU Hilltopper Basketball included in Cayman Islands Classic Field

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball is slated to play in the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic on November 21-23 at the John Gray Gymnasium in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, the program announced Tuesday.

The eight-team tournament includes Western Kentucky, Akron, Illinois State, Kansas State, LSU, Nevada, Rhode Island and Tulane.

WKU was one of three teams, along with Kansas State and Nevada, originally scheduled to play in the 2020 event prior to it being canceled due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Each team will play three games in three days at the single-elimination tournament. A full bracket will be released at a later date.

WKU is 16-13 all-time against the field, including an 8-2 mark over Akron and a perfect 5-0 mark over Tulane. The Hilltoppers have met each team at least twice, except Nevada who they’ve only played once.

Located in the western Caribbean Sea, an hour from Miami, the Cayman Islands comprises the three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman, located south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

