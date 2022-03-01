Wonderful Weather for Our Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a way to kick off March! Not only did the new month come in like a lamb, it also came in with unseasonably warm temperatures! We topped out at 70° in Bowling Green Tuesday. Expect similar warmth for Wednesday.

Shower chances show up late weekend

Wednesday will feature more wall-to-wall sunshine with highs once again near 70! Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and lows back to the 30s. While Friday morning will start cool, we warm right back up Friday afternoon, with a high around 68. Our next decent shot at rain does not show up until late Saturday night, with the best chance of rain on Sunday. It looks like the first Monday of March could start a bit soggy.

Luckily we have quiet weather for Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Wednesday morning will be the statewide Tornado Drill, scheduled for 9:07am. While it’s only a TEST, it will be a good time to review your severe weather safety plans or devise one for your home or at your workplace, if you haven’t already done so! Outdoor warning sirens, NOAA weather alert radios, and cell phone alerts will be activated for this drill.

Unseasonable warmth rolls on! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, continued warm. High 70. Low 42. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 64. Low 38. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Warmer. High 68. Low 53. Winds Se at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 76 (2006)

Record Low: 11 (1920)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 11.62″ (+3.75″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Pollen: 6.4 (Mod - Trees)

