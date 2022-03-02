2022 Home Expo comes to Sloan Convention Center this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An annual event is back in Bowling Green this weekend. The 2022 Home Expo is a place for exhibitors to show off their products and services, and for homeowners to get new ideas and advice. It’s also a one-stop-shop for remodeling, home improvement, or new construction.

“You’re going to be able to feel, touch and see almost everything for your home under one roof instead of having to drive all over Bowling Green,” Jason McElroy said. McElroy is the Volunteer Chair of the Home Expo Committee and represents Overhead Door of Bowling Green.

“Every year we like to be involved in the community,” McElroy said. “From day one, we always have been, but the whole show gives us the advantage to get out and see the people come in, we put some of our products out there and we can talk to people come through.”

There are several new exhibitors this year.

“We have one guy that’s gonna be doing some really neat woodworking stuff,” he explained. Another returning vendor is Stewart Richey Service Group.

“We’re the one-cost solution, and we pride ourselves on then being able to provide that, be it a plumbing issue an HVAC issue, new installation,” VP of Operation with Stewart Richey said.

FEMA will also be at the Home Expo to talk with tornado survivors about signing up for assistance and watching out for scammers. The event is March 4-6. You can get tickets at the door or pre-purchase them at www.bascky.com.

