Advertisement

2022 Home Expo comes to Sloan Convention Center this weekend

By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An annual event is back in Bowling Green this weekend. The 2022 Home Expo is a place for exhibitors to show off their products and services, and for homeowners to get new ideas and advice. It’s also a one-stop-shop for remodeling, home improvement, or new construction.

“You’re going to be able to feel, touch and see almost everything for your home under one roof instead of having to drive all over Bowling Green,” Jason McElroy said. McElroy is the Volunteer Chair of the Home Expo Committee and represents Overhead Door of Bowling Green.

“Every year we like to be involved in the community,” McElroy said. “From day one, we always have been, but the whole show gives us the advantage to get out and see the people come in, we put some of our products out there and we can talk to people come through.”

There are several new exhibitors this year.

“We have one guy that’s gonna be doing some really neat woodworking stuff,” he explained. Another returning vendor is Stewart Richey Service Group.

“We’re the one-cost solution, and we pride ourselves on then being able to provide that, be it a plumbing issue an HVAC issue, new installation,” VP of Operation with Stewart Richey said.

FEMA will also be at the Home Expo to talk with tornado survivors about signing up for assistance and watching out for scammers. The event is March 4-6. You can get tickets at the door or pre-purchase them at www.bascky.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Downtown entertainment district
Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign
Glasgow man wins $50,000 in lottery
Glasgow man wins $50,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
Leanette Lopez, candidate for 20th District seat.
State Representative candidate arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Glasgow Man Wins $50,000 in Lottery
Glasgow Man Wins $50,000 in Lottery
Derby Darlins Event Sells Out
Derby Darlins Event Sells Out
Elvis Roberts bought the winning ticket at the Five Star on Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green.
Glasgow man wins $50,000 Scratch-off
Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors
Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors for housing costs
Tornado Survivors Receive Checks For Housing Cost From RASK and Kentucky Realtors
Tornado Survivors Receive Checks For Housing Cost From RASK and Kentucky Realtors