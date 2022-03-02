BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are halfway through the week and the nice weather continues! High temperatures will soar to the 70s again today, which is more typical of mid- April.

Another unseasonably warm March day

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and lows back to the 30s. While Friday morning will start cool, we warm right back up Friday afternoon, with a high around 68. Our next decent shot at rain does not show up until late Saturday night, with the best chance of rain on Sunday. It looks like the first Monday of March could start a bit soggy.

Luckily we have quiet weather for Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. This statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for 9:07am. While it’s only a TEST, it will be a good time to review your severe weather safety plans or devise one for your home or at your workplace, if you haven’t already done so! Outdoor warning sirens, NOAA weather alert radios, and cell phone alerts will be activated for this drill.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny! High 68. Low 42. Winds SW at 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: A Bit Cooler. High 64. Low 38. Wind NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: A Quick Warm-Up. High 68. Low 53. Wind SE 10-15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High Today: 82 (2021)

Record Low Today: 6 (1980)

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 5:41 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Pollen Count: 6.7 (Medium)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 30

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 11.62″ (+3.75″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

